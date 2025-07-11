Carlos Alcaraz excited for the next chapter of his rivalry with Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz expects another blockbuster final against Jannik Sinner when they bring their gripping rivalry to Wimbledon.

Two-time defending champion Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz to reach his third consecutive SW19 final, where he will face world number one Sinner in his first.

The two dominant players in men’s tennis over the past two years finally met in their first grand slam final at the French Open last month, where Alcaraz saved three championship points before winning an epic five-setter lasting five hours and 29 minutes.

On Sunday Centre Court will host the rematch, as 23-year-old Italian Sinner bids for a first Wimbledon title and attempts to gain revenge for that devastating defeat.

“I’m still thinking about that moment sometimes,” said Alcaraz. “It was the best match that I have ever played so far.

“I’m not surprised he pushed me to the limit. I expect that on Sunday just to be on the limit, to be on the line. It’s just going to be a great day, a great final. I’m just excited about it.

Jannik Sinner awaits in the final (John Walton/PA)

“I just hope not to be on court for five hours and a half again. But if I have to, I will.”

Alcaraz ousted American fifth seed Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-3 7-6 (6) in two hours and 49 minutes on another sweltering day in south-west London.

Unlike during the earlier rounds, the 22-year-old from Spain came flying out of the blocks with a break in the first game.

He raced through the first set as if he had somewhere else to be, dropping just four points on serve – and none behind his first serve – in just 35 minutes.

Alcaraz was flying at times during the semi-final (John Walton/PA)

An hour and a quarter had passed – as well as two interruptions for spectators struggling in the heat – before Fritz got so much as a look at a break point.

But at 6-5 Alcaraz had one of his occasional lapses in concentration, a double fault handing Fritz three set points, and one long forehand later the match was level.

However, in the third set he dropped just one point on serve and broke twice to edge back ahead with exactly two hours on the clock.

The fourth went with serve – including a four-ace game from Fritz – and rumbled into a tie-break.

Taylor Fritz was unable to take his opportunities (Mike Egerton/PA)

A sizzling Fritz backhand winner helped him bring up two set points, but Alcaraz saw both off before converting his first match point.

“I mean, I had my chances, for sure,” said Fritz. “I definitely feel like I had good looks on those points in the tie-breaker to force a fifth set.

“Obviously in hindsight I can say all the things I should have done on those points, but realistically I should have been able to get one of them, force a fifth.

“Whatever happens in the fifth, happens in the fifth. But I thought that I played a good match.”