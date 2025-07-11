Arsenal closing on move for Chelsea forward Noni Madueke

Chelsea forward Noni Madueke is on the brink of a £50million move to Arsenal – becoming Mikel Arteta’s fourth signing of the summer.

It is expected that England international Madueke will provide competition to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in Arsenal’s wide areas.

Madueke’s proposed move across London has been met with criticism by Arsenal supporters on social media.

However, the PA news agency has been told that a fee, which could exceed £50m with performance-related add-ons, has all but been agreed with Chelsea, while the 23-year-old is keen to make the move.

Noni Madueke scored 11 times for Chelsea last season (Jane Barlow/PA)

Madueke, who made the switch to Stamford Bridge from PSV Eindhoven in 2023, would follow Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga – who also joined from Chelsea – and Christian Norgaard in moving to the Emirates this summer.

Madueke scored 11 times for Chelsea across all competitions last season and was rewarded with his first senior international appearances under England interim manager Lee Carsley and his permanent successor Thomas Tuchel.

Arsenal are still in the market for a new striker, with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres believed to be top of the list.

The PA news agency has approached Arsenal and Chelsea for comment.