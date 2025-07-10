Michael van Gerwen drawn against Raymond van Barneveld at World Matchplay

Michael van Gerwen will face compatriot Raymond van Barneveld in a blockbusting first-round match at the World Matchplay where Luke Littler has been drawn against Ryan Searle.

Van Gerwen, a three-time champion in Blackpool, is trying to rediscover his best form after a difficult year which has seen him take time away from the game following his divorce.

Five-time world champion Van Barneveld lies in wait in the first round in what will be a fascinating match on Monday, July 21.

Littler has been paired with Searle as he tries to get his hands on the sport’s second-most prestigious trophy for the first time.

Luke Littler takes on Ryan Searle in the first round (Peter Byrne/PA)

The 18-year-old went out in the first round last year after being pitted against Van Gerwen in a horror draw, but will complete the ‘triple crown’ if he can be victorious by the sea, having already won the World Championship and Premier League.

Littler has won all three of his previous matches against Searle and kicks off his campaign on Sunday night.

Defending champion Luke Humphries will play Gian van Veen on Saturday night while fourth seed Stephen Bunting takes on Ryan Joyce.

Gerwyn Price has an interesting-looking clash against Daryl Gurney, whose Northern Ireland team beat Price’s Wales in the recent World Cup of Darts final, Nathan Aspinall takes on Wessel Nijman and Gary Anderson plays Luke Woodhouse.

The tournament kicks off on July 19 at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens with the winner earning £200,000.