Matheus Cunha ‘privileged’ to take on Manchester United number 10 shirt

Matheus Cunha said it was a privilege and “something beautiful” after being handed the coveted number 10 shirt at Manchester United.

The Brazil midfielder, signed for £62.5million from Wolves last month, is hoping to emulate some former United number 10s, who he name-checked after being handed the jersey.

The 26-year-old, presented with his new shirt after a group training session at Carrington on Tuesday, told the club’s official website: “Yeah, wow! It’s something that you always dream about.

“I can mention many players that use this shirt. It’s so easy for me.

“Of course, I think the one that I always think about when I see this number in this shirt for me was Wayne Rooney.

“He was someone that I grew up to watch play and I have (watched) many games now.

“Then I swapped shirts with Marcus (Rashford, after a game) also. I have his shirt in my home. But, of course, we know many players used this shirt – Van Nistelrooy, Ibrahimovic.

“It’s the dream not only to use the shirt, but with all the history they have around the number, it’s something beautiful that I have the privilege to do.”

Cunha wore the number 10 jersey at Wolves, for whom he scored a career-best 15 Premier League goals last season, and said wearing it for United comes with added responsibility.

“This is the most important,” he said.

“I don’t know, with every single number, it will be a pleasure to use the shirt. But, yeah, with this one it’s something different.

“Then, of course, the responsibility is coming and I hope I can do everything like goals, assists and help the team.

“So this is kind of a very important point for my position.”

Cunha, United’s first summer signing, is expected to make his United debut in the first of five summer friendlies against Leeds in Stockholm on July 19.