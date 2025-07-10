Katie Taylor takes aim at ‘whining’ Amanda Serrano ahead of third meeting

Katie Taylor says she has had enough of the “whining and complaining” from Amanda Serrano following their two tight showdowns.

The rivals came face to face at a press conference in New York on Wednesday ahead of their highly anticipated third bout on Friday.

Taylor said: “The fact is, I am 2-0 against her. Opinions are opinions, but facts are facts.

“I’m just sick of the complaining and whining from your team.”

Taylor last defeated Serrano via unanimous decision in Texas in November, all three judges scoring the fight 95-94 in the Irish fighter’s favour.

But controversy erupted post-fight when the Puerto Rican star used her interview on Netflix to accuse Taylor of intentional headbutting.

“The only thing that matters is that I’m 2-0 against her,” Taylor told the press conference.

“I plan on staying unbeaten against her.”

Serrano and Taylor will meet for a third time at Madison Square Garden.

When asked what she planned on improving in the latest rematch, Seranno said: “I’m gonna use my head, but not the way it was used on me.

“We’re going to be smarter, work smarter.”

During their last fight, Serrano received a bad cut above her eye in the fourth round, which was attributed to an accidental headbutt.

Taylor was deducted a point in the eighth round after repeatedly being warned against leading with the head.

Serrano herself asked Taylor why she would opt to take a third fight and disrupt her winning streak.

“I’m taking the fight again because I love the challenge of this,” Taylor said.

“I don’t think it really matters that I’m 2-0, I just want to take the biggest challenges, the biggest fights.”

The pair’s November encounter was a brutal back-and-forth affair through 10 rounds, which mirrored their classic initial meeting at Madison Square Garden in 2022.

Taylor and Serrano embraced each other after the bell, but the heavily pro-Serrano crowd voiced their displeasure as the result was announced.