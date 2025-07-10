Iga Swiatek breezes past Belinda Bencic and into her first final at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek swept aside Belinda Bencic to set up a Wimbledon final clash with Amanda Anisimova.

The Pole has been growing in confidence on grass all fortnight and was calmness personified in a 6-2 6-0 victory over Bencic that lasted just 72 minutes.

It would have been even quicker but for a lengthy delay three games into the contest when, for a third time on Centre Court on Thursday, a spectator was taken unwell.

Iga Swiatek dropped just two games in a dominant display (Jordan Pettitt/PA)





It was, by her exceedingly lofty standards, a torrid campaign on her favoured clay for the 24-year-old but a run to the final of the grass-court tournament in Bad Homburg on the eve of Wimbledon appears to have been the catalyst.

That was the first final Swiatek had reached at any level since winning her fifth grand slam title at the French Open last spring, and now she is only one match away from matching Carlos Alcaraz by winning major trophies on each surface.

She said on court: “Honestly I never even dreamt it was going to be possible for me to play in the final.

“I’m just super excited. I thought I experienced everything on the court but I didn’t experience playing well on grass.

“I feel confident and I’m just going for it. For sure it’s working.”

Given her extra experience at the latter stages of slams, and the fact she is yet to lose a final, she will go in as the favourite against Anisimova, who nevertheless will bring a lot more firepower than Bencic.

Belinda Bencic takes a tumble (John Walton/PA)

The Swiss has had a superb fortnight and will return to the top 20 on Monday less than nine months after returning to the tour following the birth of daughter Bella last April.

She was on the back foot from the start here, though, as Swiatek began with purpose and seized on the underpowered serve of her opponent.

The hot weather has resulted in hard, bouncy courts, and they have certainly been to the Pole’s liking, with Swiatek converting a 3-0 lead into a straightforward first set.

She wobbled slightly at the start of the second, serving two double faults, but Bencic could not take advantage and Swiatek swiftly set about turning a first Wimbledon semi-final into a maiden final.