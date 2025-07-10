England’s Charley Hull withdraws from Evian Championship after collapsing

Charley Hull has withdrawn from the Evian Championship after collapsing during her first round.

The Englishwoman twice fell to the ground at the tee box of the fourth hole and was taken off the course on a stretcher by golf buggy after receiving medical treatment.

The 29-year-old was one under par after 12 holes, having started her opening round of the major on the 10th hole.

The Golf Channel reported Hull is suffering from a virus.

She was forced to sit down next to a fairway bunker at the third hole, with her caddy Adam Woodard holding an umbrella over her head.

Hull, who is yet to win a major, tried to continue but her condition worsened at the next hole as she collapsed twice at the tee box, either side of hitting her tee shot.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire is one of three early leaders on six under, making a hole in one on the par-three second.

Andrea Lee and Gabriela Ruffels are also on six under.