Christian Norgaard to fulfil Champions League ‘childhood dream’ with Arsenal

Christian Norgaard has admitted he thought his dream of playing for Arsenal had passed him by after completing his £10million switch from Brentford.

The 31-year-old midfielder is understood to have signed a two-year deal at the Emirates with the option of a third season.

The transfer, Arsenal’s third of the summer so far, could rise to as much as £15million with performance-related add-ons.

Denmark international Norgaard, who will wear the number 16 shirt at Arsenal, leaves Brentford having made almost 200 appearances since since signing from Fiorentina six years ago, and helping Thomas Frank’s side win promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

“You can get almost emotional because maybe it was a dream that I’ve given a little bit up on coming towards the later stage in my career,” said Norgaard.

“I’ve just turned 31 and had signed a new deal with Brentford. Of course, there’s always a little chance that a miracle could happen with Brentford, but it was probably unrealistic to play Champions League with them.

“Now, I get to hear the anthem and be a part of a Champions League campaign. It’s a childhood dream and something I didn’t think would be possible. So it’s something I’m really, really happy about.”

Norgaard revealed he had spoken to former Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and captain Martin Odegaard about a move to Arsenal.

He continued: “They both spoke so highly of (the club). They keep describing this as a welcome to the family feeling. I think it’s really nice when a player like Martin speaks highly of not only the players, not only the coaches, but also the whole staff around the club.”

Arsenal, who last season finished runners-up in the Premier League for the third year in a row, have already strengthened the squad this summer with the signing of Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal are also thought to be closing in on the signing of Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

Mikel Arteta is confident Norgaard can help bolster his midfield options following the departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

“We’re delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal,” said Arteta. “He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad.

“He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance. Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career.”