Wimbledon diary: Queen visits Royal Box while Fabio Fognini calls it a day

The Queen paid a visit to Centre Court to watch tennis royalty Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Camilla was joined in the Royal Box by actor Hugh Grant – who appeared to have a bit of a doze at one point – former prime minister John Major and ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara

Another cricket star, India’s Virat Kohli, was in the crowd while women’s football boss Emma Hayes took in the action on Court One.

Arrivederci Fabio

Fabio Fognini is hanging up his racket (Ben Whitley/PA)

Flamboyant Italian Fabio Fognini announced his retirement in the Wimbledon media theatre.

The 38-year-old’s final match was a memorable first-round five-setter against Carlos Alcaraz on day one.

He said: “That’s the best decision, to play in the most beautiful court in the world with a guy that everybody knows. It’s the perfect picture that we’ll keep forever in my room.”

Champagne cork stops play

Play was momentarily held up in a doubles match for the most Wimbledon reason possible.

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash’s win over fellow Briton Henry Patten and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara was interrupted by a champagne cork landing on the court.

A ballkid scurried on to remove the offending object while umpire Miriam Bley issued a polite verbal warning to spectators.

Gimme Shelton

Ben Shelton sends another booming serve down (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Big-serving Ben Shelton had just sent a couple of 139mph aces whizzing past Jannik Sinner when someone in the crowd shouted “give us 140”.

The American obliged, and then some, by booming down a serve clocked at 147mph.

Unfortunately, it was out.

Emma’s court date

Emma Hayes, second left, and Trinity Rodman, third left, watch Ben Shelton (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Hayes swapped the dugout for the players’ box as a guest of Shelton.

The former Chelsea boss is now in charge of the United States national team, for whom Shelton’s girlfriend Trinity Rodman plays.

A glass or two of Pimm’s is certainly a step up from a plastic cup of Bovril at Stamford Bridge.

What’s the score? 15 love, actually

Picture of the day

Novak Djokovic can still manage this aged 38 (John Walton/PA)

Quote of the day

“I started some fiction book by Elena Ferrante. I’m probably going to finish it – because it’s short.” – Bookworm Iga Swiatek

Weather watch

Sunny with temperatures reaching 32C, according to the Met Office.