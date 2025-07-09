Wimbledon briefing: Day eight recap as Norrie exits and Wednesday order of play

British singles interest at Wimbledon came to an end on Tuesday as Cameron Norrie suffered a straight-sets loss to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic, on course to face Alcaraz in a third successive Wimbledon final, is in action in one of the four last-eight singles ties scheduled for Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Tuesday’s action and previews day 10 of the Championships.

British dream dies

Carlos Alcaraz, left, ended Cameron Norrie's impressive Wimbledon run





Norrie had hoped to become just the third home player in the open era to defeat a men’s title holder in SW19 after Roger Taylor and Tim Henman, but the 29-year-old succumbed to a 6-2 6-3 6-3 defeat in just an hour and 39 minutes.

Alcaraz will take on Taylor Fritz – a four-set winner over Karen Khachanov – on Friday as he continues his bid to make it three titles in a row at the All England Club.

Sabalenka survives scare

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates victory over Laura Siegemund

Top seed and title favourite Aryna Sabalenka survived an almighty scare against world number 104 Laura Siegemund before reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals.

German 37-year-old Siegemund, who had never previously been beyond the second round, almost produced one of the all-time Centre Court shocks after taking the first set and then twice leading by a break in the decider.

However, Sabalenka kept her nerve and her emotions in check as she dug in for a 4-6 6-2 6-4 victory in just under three hours.

Tech woes strike again

Taylor Fritz's match was hit by a tech problem

Wimbledon’s electronic line call system faltered again in Fritz’s semi-final.

Swedish umpire Louise Azemar-Engzell called ‘stop’ in the opening game of the fourth set on Court One when ‘fault’ was incorrectly announced after a Fritz forehand landed well inside the baseline.

The cry of ‘fault’, rather than ‘out’, and positioning of the ball suggested the technology was still tracking Fritz’s serve as opposed to a rally.

And tournament organisers said: “The player’s service motion began while the BBG (ball boy or girl) was still crossing the net and therefore the system didn’t recognise the start of the point. As such the chair umpire instructed the point be replayed.”

Match of the day

Mirra Andreeva failed to realise she had won her match against Emma Navarro

Mirra Andreeva has been one of the standout performers in the women’s draw.

The 18-year-old Russian, who is coached by 1994 Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez, is bidding to reach a second grand slam semi-final and has been given another Centre Court slot after shining in front of Roger Federer on Monday during her fourth-round defeat of Emma Navarro.

Standing in her way is 2021 Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

The 28-year-old Swiss player is also enjoying her best run in SW19, having missed last year’s tournament after giving birth to daughter Bella in April 2024.

Order of play

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

Mirra Andreeva (7) v Belinda Bencic

Novak Djokovic (6) v Flavio Cobolli (22)

Court One (from 1pm)

Iga Swiatek (8) v Liudmila Samsonova (19)

Jannik Sinner (1) v Ben Shelton (10)

Weather watch

Sunny changing to partly cloudy by night time, with highs of 28C, according to the Met Office.