Wednesday’s briefing: Joao Pedro fires Chelsea into final and Wales escape crash

Chelsea are one win away from being crowned Club World Cup champions after new arrival Joao Pedro starred in their win over Fluminense in New Jersey.

Wales’ players were unhurt after their team bus was involved in a crash while en route to training, just a day before Rhian Wilkinson’s side try to revive their Women’s Euro 2025 campaign.

Pedro makes immediate splash for Chelsea

Joao Pedro scored twice on his full Chelsea debut as the Premier League side secured a place in the Club World Cup final – and a lucrative payday – with a 2-0 win over Fluminense.

The Brazil forward, who only completed his £60million move from Brighton last week, struck in style in each half as Chelsea overcame his first professional club and sweltering conditions in New Jersey.

Their reward for victory is a guaranteed cash prize of around £80million and the chance to play for a jackpot exceeding £90m in Sunday’s final against Real Madrid or Paris St Germain.

Pedro told DAZN: “I think it was a dream. I don’t think it could have been better – two goals. Now we need to think about the final.”

Wales team bus involved in crash

Rhian Wilkinson confirmed the players were OK (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales’ preparations for their crunch Euro 2025 clash with France were dealt a blow when the team coach was involved in a crash on the way to training at the St Gallen Arena.

The Football Association of Wales confirmed no players, nor the passengers in the other vehicle involved, were harmed in the incident, but the team’s scheduled session on the pitch where they will face France in Group D on Wednesday evening was cancelled as a result.

Head coach Rhian Wilkinson, who had travelled separately to the stadium alongside captain Angharad James for a pre-match press conference, said: “I think football is secondary. Yes, we are shaken, just because we don’t know. We are away from the team right now, so they’ve had to experience that.

“But equally, we have a great group and I have been assured everyone is fine. We have practised for the unexpected – I think that’s what we can call this.”

MPs’ backing for new football watchdog

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy was ‘proud’ after the Football Governance Bill cleared the Commons (Gareth Fuller/PA)

MPs have backed plans to set up the Independent Football Regulator and roll out operating licences for football clubs.

The Football Governance Bill is poised to become law after it cleared the Commons, with MPs voting in favour at third reading by 415 votes to 98, majority 317.

The Bill will introduce a football watchdog for the top five tiers of the men’s game to ensure clubs are run sustainably and are accountable to their fans.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told the Commons: “We promised in our manifesto that we would end years of inaction and make the changes that fans have fought for for so long and are so overdue. I am proud to be part of the winning team that has put our fans back on the pitch at the heart of the game where they belong.”

Elanga inches closer to Newcastle move

Anthony Elanga has arrived on Tyneside as he closes in on a move from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Anthony Elanga is on Tyneside as he prepares to complete a big-money move from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle.

The 23-year-old winger was filmed touching down at Newcastle International Airport on Tuesday evening with a view to undergoing a medical.

Newcastle have remained silent on reports that the two clubs have agreed a fee which could eventually amount to £55million for the Sweden international, but the PA news agency understands they are close to completing a deal.

What’s on today?

England will try to get their campaign back on track in Zurich (Nick Potts/PA)

England and Wales, both of whom lost their European Championship opening matches, will attempt to get back on track. England take on the Netherlands in Zurich while Wales face France in St Gallen.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid take on Champions League winners Paris St Germain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the right to face Chelsea in the Club World Cup final.