‘Proud’ Jess Fishlock keen to look at the positives after Wales defeat

History-making Jess Fishlock will let her double achievement sink in after Wales’ Euro 2025 campaign comes to an end.

Wales are all-but eliminated from the tournament in Switzerland after a 4-1 defeat against France leaves them needing to beat England and manufacture a nine-goal swing in goal difference in their final Group D game on Sunday.

But it was a historic night for Fishlock as not only did she score her country’s first goal at a major tournament, she also became the oldest women to score at the European Championships at the age of 38 years and 176 days when she prodded home Ceri Holland’s improvised cross.

When informed of her age record, she said on ITV1: “I guess I’ll take that as a compliment.

“But I couldn’t get these accolades without my entire team behind me.

“I’m very grateful, and maybe after the tournament, I’ll let that sink in a little bit.”

Despite the heavy scoreline, which saw Clara Mateo, Kadidiatou Diani, Amel Majri and Grace Geyoro put France a point away from the knockout stages, Wales competed for large parts of the game in St Gallen.

Fishlock added: “I am extremely proud of these girls. I think there were moments and for most of the game we were in it, we were kind of doing exactly what we were expecting to do.

“And I think the biggest learning from us in this entire tournament so far is the little moments we just have to be a little bit better at.

“But we’re so close. I’m so proud of this group.”

Boss Rhian Wilkinson was enthused by her side’s display.

“I’ve never been prouder,” she said. “I think this team, they just keep surprising me, and the courage and bravery to play.

“These are the fine margins we’ve got to learn. There’s a fitness level and there’s a detail level, but to be that courageous to show up against one of the best teams in the world, I truly believe France is easily top three, and to score a first goal, is amazing. I’m very proud.”