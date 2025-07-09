Novak Djokovic sets Wimbledon men’s semi-final record by beating Flavio Cobolli

Novak Djokovic etched his name in the Wimbledon record books again by overcoming the spirited challenge of Flavio Cobolli to set up a semi-final blockbuster against Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic equalled Roger Federer’s mark of 13 men’s semi-finals in SW19 last year and now owns the record outright after recovering from a set down to see off Italian Cobolli 6-7 (6) 6-2 7-5 6-4.

It was the 23-year-old’s first appearance in the last eight at a slam – just 62 short of his opponent – but he showed more than enough to indicate it will not be his last, never letting his head drop and wowing the Centre Court crowd with the power of his forehand.

Novak Djokovic (right) shakes hands with Flavio Cobolli (John Walton/PA)

“First I have to say he congratulations to Flavio for an amazing tournament but also a great battle today,” said Djokovic.

“He played at a really high level. He’s such a talented and skilful player, definitely one of the guys that we’ll be seeing in the future much more.

“It means the world to me that I’m still able at 38 to play in the final stages of Wimbledon.”

Next up Djokovic can expect to face a lot more Italian might in the shape of world number one Sinner, who has beaten him four times in a row, including in semi-finals at the Australian and French Opens.

If Djokovic can hope to end that run anywhere, it is surely on the lawns of the All England Club, where no one except Carlos Alcaraz has bested him since 2017.

Djokovic, who also becomes the oldest men’s semi-finalist since Ken Rosewall in 1974, has a good relationship with Cobolli, the young Italian even hitting with the Serbian’s 10-year-old son Stefan at the practice courts earlier this week.

Djokovic had beaten him easily in their only previous meeting in Shanghai last year but Cobolli has been superb this fortnight, dropping only one set and two service games on his way to the last eight.

This was a big step up, though, given Cobolli had never beaten a top-10 player in a completed match before, let alone a 24-time grand slam champion.

Cobolli resisted relentless pressure on his serve until the eighth game but Djokovic was unable to cement the break, his previous invincibility at the big moments one strength that father time does appear to have stolen.

Djokovic saved one set point in the tie-break but Cobolli created another with a whipped forehand pass and sealed it with an unreturnable serve clocked at 137mph.

It was not entertaining enough to stop actor Hugh Grant from nodding off in the Royal Box but the rest of the Centre Court crowd were thoroughly engaged.

Despite losing the set, Djokovic had been the better player, and the dam appeared to have burst when he broke through again to lead 3-2 in the second set, going on a run of seven games in a row.

Cobolli refused to let the match drift away, though, unleashing a huge forehand to level at 2-2.

Djokovic had kept his emotions tightly under control, showing his frustration only when Cobolli held for 4-3, throwing his racket high in the air.

Patience eventually paid off with breaks for 6-5 in the third set and 5-4 in the fourth.

Novak Djokovic took a concerning late tumble (John Walton/PA)

There was still time for more drama as, at match point, Djokovic slipped behind the baseline and lay for several seconds face down on the grass, prompting umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore and Cobolli to check on his wellbeing.

Djokovic looked a little stiff but picked himself up to book his spot in a 52nd grand slam semi-final.

“It was a nasty slip but that’s what happens when you play on the grass,” he said. “It did come at an awkward moment. Obviously going to visit this subject now with my physio and hopefully all will be well in the coming days.”