Luis Enrique says Ousmane Dembele ticks the boxes needed to win Ballon d’Or

Luis Enrique tipped Ousmane Dembele to win the Ballon d’Or after after another devastating display in Paris St Germain’s Club World Cup semi-final rout of Real Madrid.

Dembele was on target on his first start of the tournament as the European champions thrashed the Spanish giants 4-0 in New York to power into Sunday’s final against Chelsea.

Dembele has been outstanding during a campaign in which PSG have already won four trophies and Enrique sees no better candidate for the award of world’s best player.

The former Spain and Barcelona manager said: “To win it you have to score goals and get assists and then bring silverware to their team.

“If there is one player who has done all that it is Ousmane Dembele. He is far and away above other players in my opinion.”

Dembele’s strike came between two from Fabian Ruiz as PSG took charge with three goals inside the first 24 minutes. Goncalo Ramos wrapped up the scoring late on.

It was a blistering performance reminiscent of their 5-0 hammering of Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

PSG now have the chance to secure an historic quintuple having also won three domestic trophies as well as their European success.

Enrique said: “That was always our objective from the onset. It’s very difficult to achieve. We’re one win away from building history and that’s very significant for us and our fans.

“Its my absolute pleasure to have worked in Paris.”

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso admitted defeat was a painful experience but is convinced he has the materials to build a strong side.

The former Real and Liverpool midfielder succeeded Carlo Ancelotti in May at the end of a disappointing domestic season in which the club failed to win a trophy.

Alonso said: “PSG are playing at a top, top level. We are not the first to have a big defeat against them. It was really tough to play against them.

“It is a painful defeat, we have to admit, that but this will tell us the areas we need to improve.

“It is going to be a challenge but we will face that.”

The game marked a sad end to veteran midfielder Luka Modric’s illustrious 13-year career with Real, in which he won 28 trophies.

The Croatian, who came off the bench for the last 26 minutes, is set to join AC Milan before next season.

“He will be remembered as a football icon,” said Alonso. “He will not be remembered for today’s match.”