Jofra Archer returns to England side for third Test against India

Jofra Archer will make his long-awaited Test comeback at Lord’s this week – four and a half years on from his last appearance.

With a litany of injury problems finally behind him, Archer has been named in England’s XI for the third Rothesay Test against India.

Captain Ben Stokes confirmed Archer’s return in place of fellow quick Josh Tongue in the only change to a side beaten by 336 runs at Edgbaston.

His sensational spell to Steve Smith went down as an instant Ashes classic, with the batter floored by a 92mph bouncer that led to Marnus Labuschagne becoming the format’s first ever concussion substitute.

Archer has been treated with kid gloves by the selectors after previous setbacks and he has already played nine white-ball games for England this year.

Jofra Archer will replace Josh Tongue (Bradley Collyer/PA)

One County Championship match for Sussex, in which he bowled 18 overs and took one wicket, and a week of training with the side in Birmingham have convinced them he is now ready to go.

He rejoins an attack in need of a cutting edge, with India’s batters piling on big runs in the first two Tests. The tourists have scored seven centuries, led by skipper Shubman Gill’s remarkable tally of 585 runs in four innings.

Tongue drops out despite being the top wicket-taker in the series with 11, but Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes have both been retained.