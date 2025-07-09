Iga Swiatek looking at home on grass as she reaches first Wimbledon semi-final

Iga Swiatek smashed through her grass ceiling as she reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.

The 24-year-old, a four-time French Open champion, swept aside Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 7-5 on Court One.

Swiatek has never before been able to convincingly transfer her clay-court nous to the lawns of SW19.

But after losing her Roland Garros crown last month, the Polish star looks determined to finally open her turf account.

“It feels great. Even though it’s the middle of the tournament I got goosebumps after this win,” she said.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing this year and hopefully it’s going to last as long as possible. This year I feel I can work with it.”

A convincing victory means the prospect of a mouthwatering first grand slam final between Swiatek and the woman who replaced her as world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, remains on the cards.

Iga Swiatek raced into the last four (Ben Whitley/PA)

Samsonova, the 19th seed from Russia, was making her first appearance in a grand slam quarter-final, and it showed.

She made 18 unforced errors as Swiatek raced away with the first set and back-to-back double faults gifted the eighth seed a break at the start of the second.

Having lost seven straight games the 26-year-old began to swing more freely and managed to reel Swiatek back in at 4-4.

However, Swiatek brought up two match points and converted the second with a forehand winner, wrapping up victory in an hour and 49 minutes.