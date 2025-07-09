England and India united in frustration at state of Dukes balls

England and India are unified on one thing ahead of the third Rothesay Test at Lord’s: frustration at the state of the Dukes ball.

The first two games of the series have been punctuated by regular interruptions, with the bowling side frequently complaining about the ball going soft and losing shape.

The on-field umpires can authorise a replacement if the ball does not go through a measuring gauge but that has been happening less frequently than the players would like and both teams have expressed exasperation over the situation.

India’s Akash Deep with the match ball after winning the Second Test (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It seemed like a big issue last week at Edgbaston,” said England captain Ben Stokes.

“Whenever we have touring teams visiting there is an issue with the balls going soft and completely out of shape. But you have to deal with it.”

While Tests in England use the Dukes, hand-stitched at a factory in Walthamstow, many other nations use the machine-produced Kookaburra and Stokes appeared to suggest that the umpire’s equipment was not compatible.

“I don’t even think the rings that we use are Dukes rings, it isn’t ideal,” he said. “If it goes through the rings you crack on and, hopefully, eventually it goes that badly out of shape that you are able to change it.”

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant would prefer the threshold for changing the ball to be lower and admits the tourists have also been frustrated.

“It would be better if it (the gauge) was smaller. The balls are giving so much trouble,” he said.

Dukes balls are manufactured in Walthamstow (Nick Potts/PA)

“Definitely, I feel it’s a big problem. In this series, from what I’ve seen, the ball is getting de-shaped too much. That has never happened before.

“It’s definitely irritating for the players. When it becomes softer, sometimes it’s not doing too much. But as soon as it changes the ball, it’s starting to do enough. As a batsman, you’ve got to keep adjusting to it but at the same time, I feel it’s not good for cricket.”

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Dukes owner Dilip Jajodia rebutted criticism of his product and suggested the International Cricket Council consider changing balls earlier than the current marker of 80 overs.

“Everyone is blaming the ball. When players get ducks, it’s the pitch. When bowlers don’t get wickets, it’s the ball,” he said.

“The ball is supposed to deteriorate; it’s not a rock. Maybe the game’s authorities should consider allowing the new ball to be taken somewhere between the 60th and 70th over.”