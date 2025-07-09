Christian Horner tearful as he announced his Red Bull sacking to staff

Christian Horner was reduced to tears when he announced to his Red Bull staff that his two-decade spell as team principal had been terminated.

The 51-year-old was effectively sacked from his role by the British-based Formula One team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, on Tuesday.

Horner travelled to the team’s Milton Keynes factory on Wednesday to deliver the bombshell news to a stunned 1,500-strong workforce at 10am.

The PA news agency understands that Horner broke down as he informed the hundreds inside a room which showcases the Red Bull cars which have won 14 world championships, as well as many more on a Microsoft Teams call, that he would be leaving with immediate effect.

Within minutes of his emotional address, Red Bull GmbH released the news to the world that Horner’s time, which began with the team’s inception in 2005, was up.

Their statement read: “Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (Wednesday 9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing.”

Red Bull Group CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said: “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula One.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

Max Verstappen (right) celebrates alongside Horner after winning his first world title in December 2021 (PA)

Horner drove away from Red Bull’s Milton Keynes campus shortly before 1130am.

His dramatic departure comes 17 months after he was accused of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.

At last year’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner was cleared of wrongdoing following an internal investigation, only for hundreds of WhatsApp messages – appearing to be exchanged between Horner and the complainant – to then be leaked to the F1 world.

Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, managed to keep the Red Bull hierarchy onside and fought on. He always denied the claims and was exonerated for a second time of controlling behaviour by an independent KC last August.

But he lost a number of key allies along the way, with design guru Adrian Newey, chief designer Rob Marshall and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley all departing.

Max Verstappen won a fourth consecutive world championship last year but he has been hesitant to confirm whether he will see out the remainder of his deal which runs until 2028. His father, Jos, is a fierce critic of Horner’s and claimed in Bahrain last year that Red Bull would “explode” if Horner remained in his post.

Christian Horner and his wife Geri at last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix (David Davies/PA).

Horner was subjected to boos at F1’s season launch in London in February and McLaren CEO Zak Brown said in an interview with the PA news agency the following month that he would feel “vulnerable” if he were in Horner’s shoes.

It is believed that a culmination of Horner’s reputation, Red Bull’s slump in form – Verstappen has won only four of the last 26 races staged – and continued questions about the Dutchman’s future, have all led to the belief that a clean slate was required.

Although Verstappen’s team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was at Red Bull HQ on Wednesday, Verstappen was not.

Verstappen later posted a picture of himself embracing Horner in the wake of winning his fourth title in Las Vegas last November.

Verstappen wrote: “From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes. Winning memorable races and breaking countless record. Thank you for everything, Christian.”

Horner had been the longest-serving boss in F, and will be remembered as one of its most decorated team principals.

Red Bull won their first world championship in 2010, with Sebastian Vettel taking four consecutive titles. Following a period of dominance by Mercedes, Horner oversaw Red Bull’s rise to the top again.

In 2023, Red Bull won 21 of the 22 races staged, with Verstappen setting a new record for 10 consecutive victories.

However, Verstappen has already ruled himself out of this season’s race. He secured pole position at the recent British Grand Prix – Horner’s final race in charge – but finished only fifth.

He is 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri at the midway stage of the 24-round season, with Red Bull a distant fourth in the constructors’ standings.