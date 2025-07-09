Belinda Bencic knocks out Mirra Andreeva to reach maiden Wimbledon semi-final

Belinda Bencic ended the teenage dreams of Mirra Andreeva to reach her first Wimbledon semi-final.

Andreeva, 18, was bidding to become the youngest semi-finalist at the All England Club since Maria Sharapova won the title 21 years ago but Bencic edged a cat-and-mouse battle 7-6 (3) 7-6 (2).

It has been a remarkable comeback for the Swiss following the birth of daughter Bella in April last year, and she will now face Iga Swiatek in just the second grand slam semi-final of her career.

Bencic, the first Swiss woman to make it this far since Martina Hingis in 1998, beamed after putting away the final volley, saying: “It’s crazy, it’s unbelievable, it’s a dream come true. I tried not to think about it at the match point. I’m speechless. So happy.

“I’m very proud. I didn’t say that to myself much in my career but after having Bella I really say that to myself every day. We are just enjoying life on tour. It’s been beautiful to create these memories together.”

Her first slam semi-final came six years ago at the US Open, which had been by a distance her best major tournament, although Bencic achieved the high point of her career in 2021 by winning Olympic singles gold.





The pair had a royal audience, with the Queen sat in the Royal Box, and this was an absorbing contest from the start, with very little to choose between the two.

Bencic and Andreeva are two of the best tacticians in the women’s game, and they probed each other looking for an advantage, with neither giving up anything until the first-set tie-break, when the Swiss was the steadier.

The Queen applauds (Adam Davy/PA)

Bencic looked poised to clinch victory when she secured the first break of serve in the contest in the ninth game of the second set to leave herself serving for the match.

Andreeva looked to coach Conchita Martinez, back in her familiar role a day after her young charge had played cheerleader during an invitation doubles match, and with her back against the wall she managed to hit straight back.

Bencic was struggling with a painful toenail but, having sent the trainer away at 5-4, she battled her way into a tie-break and again showed her experience to move into the last four.