Wales give Taulupe Faletau time to recover ahead of second Test against Japan

Wales will allow back row Taulupe Faletau time to recover before deciding on their line-up to face Japan in Saturday’s second Test in Kobe.

The 34-year-old number eight, a three-time British & Irish Lions player, was replaced early in the second half in last week’s 24-19 opening Test defeat in Kitakyushu and did not train with the Wales squad on Tuesday.

Wales interim head coach Matt Sherratt confirmed after the match Faletau’s withdrawal had been tactical and scrum coach Adam Jones said his inability to train would not affect their selection decision.

Faletau, right, was withdrawn from Wales’ opening Test defeat to Japan last Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jones said: “With him, no. He has played more than 100 internationals and been a Test match player since 2011.

“If you don’t look after those older players they will break so we are just looking after him, which is a key thing.

“If I was a 34-year-old player for Wales and someone offered me a session off, I would bite their hand off. ”

Jones added: “He is an older athlete and done what he has done in his career. He is entitled to have a little bit of break.”

Ben Carter went down in the first minute after a heavy head collision (David Davies/PA)

Lock Ben Carter has been released from the squad after he sustained a concussion on Saturday.

Carter suffered a head injury after just 27 seconds in a heavy collision which forced referee Damian Schneider to immediately stop play.

Carter underwent several minutes of treatment on the field and a stretcher was called before the the 24-year-old was substituted, to applause from the crowd.

James Ratti came on as his replacement and Wales went on to suffer a narrow 24-19 defeat, their 18th successive Test loss.