Sarina Wiegman: England are not thinking about consequences of Netherlands clash

Head coach Sarina Wiegman insists England have not discussed the possibility of an early exit from Euro 2025 ahead of their crunch showdown with the Netherlands.

The Lionesses’ 2-1 opening loss to France has left their title defence hanging by a thread and it does not get any easier with the 2017 champions up next in Zurich.

England will become the first holders to crash out at the group stage if they lose and France avoid defeat to Wales.

“We don’t talk about consequences,” Wiegman said. “We talk about our game plan again, about what we have to do to be at our best and how we can exploit spaces that the Netherlands leave behind.”

Saturday’s defeat was also a first for Wiegman in the group stage of a major tournament, having led the Netherlands to the trophy in a flawless campaign, then doing the same with England four years later.

This is a different kind of jeopardy but not one that has changed Wiegman’s perspective.

She said: “It’s a game. It’s a football game and the outcome, of course, has consequences, but that was the same in the final in the Euros and the final in the World Cup.

“So we bring it back to ‘what do we have to do?’ And the focus is what actions do we have to take to play our best. That’s the conversation we have with the players. That’s what we train and how we can stick together?

Russo says the match cannot come soon enough (Nick Potts/PA)

“In good moments that’s easier. When it’s harder moments, how do we come together and get back to what we have to do.”

Arsenal striker Alessia Russo, who had a would-be opening goal chalked off against France, agreed England can rely on their good track record of responding to unfavourable results.

She said: “Ultimately we don’t like losing but when a result like that happens you have to reflect, you have to come together as a team.

“We have bounced back before, which will give us confidence. But also we know we weren’t up to it against France.

“Obviously they were a great team as well but we know within our standards that we want to be better.

“So I think that sets the bar for us in training and tomorrow night. We’re our own biggest critics as players, so we’re all ready to get back out and have another game.”

In the weeks leading up to this tournament, Wiegman and the Lionesses have branded themselves a “new England”, but on Monday midfielder Georgia Stanway said the side were determined to play a “traditional style” of football.

Georgia Stanway (left) urged England to return to a ‘traditional’ style of play (Nick Potts/PA)

However traditional and new ultimately intersect on Wednesday night, the match cannot come soon enough for Russo and her team-mates.

She added: “When you have a disappointing result in football, all you want to do is get back out on the pitch and play again.

“Luckily with tournaments it comes around a bit quicker than normal. Four days is plenty for us to want to be back out on that pitch. I think everyone is ready and looking forward to tomorrow.”