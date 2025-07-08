Rhian Wilkinson says Wales players are OK after team bus involved in collision

The Wales team bus was involved in a collision on the way to training in St Gallen ahead of Wednesday night’s Euro 2025 clash with France.

Head coach Rhian Wilkinson, who was not on the coach as she and midfielder Angharad James travelled separately to the stadium for the pre-match press conference, said she believed all the players were uninjured, although reports suggested the driver of another vehicle involved was receiving medical treatment at the scene.

Wilkinson said: “This is really developing right now, so we are trying to be as clear and transparent as possible.

“I think everyone, from all reports, is OK and we just need to get them all together and get everyone away from the scene to reassess. We’ve got great staff, great support and we will make sure that everyone continues to be OK.

Rhian Wilkinson confirmed the players were OK (Nick Potts/PA)

“More importantly, I think the driver of the other vehicle is OK as well. We will let everyone know once we know for sure.”

Wales, who lost their opening Group D fixture 3-0 to the Netherlands, have cancelled their planned training session at the stadium as a result.

The accident happened as they made their way to the north east of Switzerland ahead of their final preparations for the showdown with France, who beat reigning champions England 2-1 on Saturday evening.

Wilkinson said: “Football is secondary and I think, yes we are shaken because we are away from the team right now knowing that they’ve had to experience that.

“But equally we have a great group and I have been assured that everyone is fine. We have practised for the unexpected, that’s what we can call this.

“We will check in with everyone and make sure they are all in a good spot and we can focus on the football again after that.”

The Football Association of Wales confirmed in a statement that both the players and the passengers in the other vehicle were unhurt.

The statement read: “The Football Association of Wales can confirm that the Cymru national team bus has been involved in a road traffic accident whilst travelling to Arena St Gallen for their matchday -1 training session ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 match against France.

“All passengers on the Cymru national team bus and in the other vehicle are unharmed. The FAW’s priority has been to remove the players from the scene and return to the Cymru training base to complete their preparations for tomorrow’s match.”