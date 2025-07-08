Jofra Archer could help England unsettle India, says Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad believes a Test comeback by Jofra Archer could help England unsettle India after a “borderline perfect” performance by the tourists at Edgbaston.

England fought from behind to win the series opener with a superb fifth day chase at Headingley but were comprehensively outplayed in last week’s follow-up as India feasted on a 336-run victory.

Shubman Gill was streets ahead as the best batter on display, scoring a massive 430 runs in two knocks, while Akash Deep’s 10-wicket haul comfortably made him the standout bowler.

And Broad believes the 1-1 scoreline might be flattering for the hosts, ahead of the third Test at Lord’s.

“Look at this series so far: we’ve had 10 Test match days and I reckon India have won nine of them,” the former England seamer said on his For the Love of Cricket podcast.

“They are going to be way stronger because they’re bringing the best bowler in the world (Jasprit Bumrah) back in on the back of a performance that was borderline perfect. That’s a pretty strong place to be. When you get such a one-sided result it’s easy to be really critical of the other team but I’d lean against that, India were just superb.”

Enter Archer. The 30-year-old quick has not played Test cricket since February 2021 due to a long list of injuries but is expected to make his long-awaited return on Thursday.

His first forays into international cricket, in the World Cup winning summer of 2019, produced some of the most electric fast bowling English cricket has seen and he still carries an aura despite his lengthy spells on the shelf.

And Broad, who played in 11 of Archer 13 Tests to date, can see why.

Jofra Archer is ready for a Test return after more than four years away (Martin Rickett/PA)

“His attributes are amazing. He’s tall, incredibly athletic, gets bounce and pace and he does move the ball,” he said.

“Time has made him more exciting as well. When he’s not been around for a huge amount of time you want to tune in and see what’s coming.

“You’re not necessarily bringing in someone who guarantees you wickets at lower runs, but you’re bringing in an X factor and a nervousness in the India batting line-up. It’s, ‘we know what this guy can do’.

“I think Ben Stokes will be good for him as captain, he’ll motivate him and bowl him at the right times against the right players.”

Broad ended with a bold prediction, focused on the India captain with the series average of 146.25.

“You can picture it now, Jofra at the Pavilion End, nipping it down the slope, Shubman Gill (lbw) on the shin. That’s why he’s being brought back in.”