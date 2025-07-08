Joao Pedro double fires Chelsea into Club World Cup final

Joao Pedro scored twice on his full Chelsea debut as the Premier League side secured a place in the Club World Cup final – and a lucrative payday – with a 2-0 win over Fluminense.

The Brazil forward, who only completed his £60million move from Brighton last week, struck in style in each half as Chelsea overcame his first professional club and sweltering conditions in New York on Tuesday.

Their reward for victory is a guaranteed cash prize of around £80million and the chance to play for a jackpot exceeding £90m in Sunday’s final against Real Madrid or Paris St Germain.

Joao Pedro celebrated in respectful style against his first professional club (Seth Wenig/AP)

Manager Enzo Maresca handed Pedro, who made his debut off the bench in the quarter-final defeat of Palmeiras, his first start in the absence of the suspended Liam Delap.

It was a decision which paid very rich dividends as Chelsea battled past a Fluminense side who, captained by veteran former Blues defender Thiago Silva, had defied expectations to reach the last four.

The temperature was around 34C at kick-off at MetLife Stadium and Chelsea were playing their 63rd game of a season that began last August.

Yet they still made a strong start with the influential Enzo Fernandez having a shot blocked and then floating in a free-kick which Tosin Adarabioyo headed wide.

Pedro Neto was also lively and it was his break down the left which led to Pedro’s stunning opener on 18 minutes.

Neto whipped in a cross which was cleared only as far as the former Brighton striker on the edge of the area and he brilliantly curled a shot beyond 44-year-old goalkeeper Fabio.

It was a spectacular way to open his account for his new club but Pedro’s celebrations were notably muted, almost apologetic, in front of the Fluminense fans.

Chelsea could have immediately doubled their lead after Neto picked out Malo Gusto but the Frenchman’s stooping header was straight at Fabio.

They were almost made to regret that miss when Hercules broke through and rounded Robert Sanchez but Marc Cucurella cleared off the line.

Chelsea had another scare when French referee Francois Letexier pointed to the penalty spot after a Fluminense cross flicked the head of Thiago Santos and then struck the arm of Trevoh Chalobah.

It seemed a harsh decision and was reversed following a VAR review.

Chelsea threatened again before the break when a Neto strike was deflected wide and Sanchez came to their rescue after the restart when he saved from Everaldo.

Pedro struck the decisive blow on 56 minutes as Chelsea broke from deep inside their own half. Fernandez found Pedro with a superb through-ball and he cut inside Ignacio to hit a thunderous shot in off the underside of the bar.

From then it became a case of seeing out the job and, although booked for time-wasting, Chelsea keeper Sanchez was not troubled.

On the downside, Moises Caicedo appeared to pick up an injury in the closing stages.

Nicolas Jackson could have added a third goal when he fired into the side-netting.