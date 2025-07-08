Jannik Sinner cancels practice session after having scan on elbow injury

World number one Jannik Sinner has cancelled a practice session amid fears his Wimbledon bid could be scuppered by injury.

The 23-year-old Italian hurt his elbow after slipping on the baseline in the first game of his fourth-round match with Grigor Dimitrov on Monday evening.

Sinner reached the quarter-finals despite trailing 6-3 7-5 2-2 against the Bulgarian 19th seed, who had to retire after suffering an apparent pectoral injury.

Jannik Sinner progressed after Grigor Dimitrov suffered an injury (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

But Sinner, who needed a medical timeout during the second set, revealed afterwards he would need an MRI scan on his right elbow on Tuesday.

He underwent the scan in the morning and a scheduled practice session at 4pm on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Park was subsequently cancelled.

“It was quite an unfortunate fall,” he said on Monday night after his match. “I checked the videos a little bit, and it didn’t seem a tough one, but I still felt it quite a lot, especially on serve and forehand.

Jannik Sinner spoke shortly after his match against Grigor Dimitrov (John Walton/PA)

“I could feel it. So let’s see. Tomorrow we are going to check to see how it is, and then we see.

“Tomorrow we are going to check with MRI to see if there’s something serious, and then we’ll try to adjust it.”

Sinner, a three-time grand slam champion, is due to play American 10th seed Ben Shelton in the second match on Court One on Wednesday afternoon.