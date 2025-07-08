England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt ready to return from injury in India ODI series

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is expected to play a full role in the forthcoming Metro Bank ODI series against India as she returns to lead a 15-strong squad.

Sciver-Brunt suffered a groin injury in the second T20 against the tourists and was ruled out of the remainder of the series but will return for the 50 over clashes at the Utilita Bowl, Lord’s and Chester-le-Street.

Maia Bouchier could also make her first England appearance since the Ashes in January after being restored to the batting ranks.

Bouchier, who struggled badly for form against Australia, scored a century against India for an England Development XI at the end of June and reclaims her spot for the first time since Charlotte Edwards took over as head coach. Sarah Glenn and Mahika Gaur miss out after being picked for the one-day games against the West Indies in May.

Speaking ahead of the fourth T20 at Old Trafford, Edwards said: “India have really pushed us during the Vitality IT20 series. We knew they would and we’ve learned a lot about the team in the three games so far. There have been some good moments but we’re a team in transition and we need to keep working hard to do what we’re trying to do more consistently, and for longer. That’ll be asked of us again in the ODIs.

“This series is the perfect preparation for the ICC Women’s World Cup in India this autumn, but it’s also a series we’re determined to win.”

England squad for Metro Bank ODIs v India: E Arlott, T Beaumont, L Bell, M Bouchier, A Capsey, K Cross, A Davidson-Richards, C Dean, S Dunkley, S Ecclestone, L Filer, A Jones, E Lamb, N Sciver-Brunt, L Smith.