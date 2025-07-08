Ben Carter to head home after suffering concussion in Wales’ Test opener

Wales lock Ben Carter has been released from the squad after he sustained a concussion in their defeat to Japan on Saturday.

Wales’ first Test meeting with Japan was paused after just 27 seconds in Kitakyushu after Carter suffered a head injury following a heavy collision which forced referee Damian Schneider to immediately stop play.

There was instant concern for the the Wales second row and medical staff were rushed onto the field of play.

Ben Carter went down in the first minute after a heavy head collision (David Davies/PA)

Carter underwent several minutes of treatment on the field and a stretcher was called before the the 24-year-old was substituted to applause from the crowd.

James Ratti came on as his replacement and Wales went on to suffer a narrow 24-19 defeat to Japan, their 18th successive Test loss.

Wales held a 19-7 lead at the break but surrendered their first victory since beating Georgia at the 2023 World Cup 21 months ago.

The Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed the team will prepare for the second Test at Noevir Stadium in Kobe on Saturday without Carter, who will return home on Wednesday.