Australia fly-half Noah Lolesio ruled out of all British and Irish Lions Tests

Australia’s prospects of toppling the British and Irish Lions in their upcoming series have been hit by the loss of first-choice fly-half Noah Lolesio for all three Tests.

Lolesio suffered what head coach Joe Schmidt described after Sunday’s 21-18 victory over Fiji as a “whiplash” injury and the 25-year-old has since undergone a neck operation.

After initially being discharged from hospital on the night of the game, he was readmitted for surgery on Tuesday afternoon following a further medical follow-up.

Rugby Australia says he will make a full recovery, but stresses that he is facing a “period of time away from the game during his rehabilitation”.

It is understood he will play no part in the series against the Lions, which begins in Brisbane on July 19.

“Firstly, we were relieved that Noah was up and moving well when he returned to the team hotel after his initial hospital visit in Newcastle on Sunday,” Schimdt said.

“Further to that, it’s an added relief for everyone, especially his family, that successful surgery now has him on the road to recovery.”

Lolesio was driven from the field in the medical cart with 20 minutes to go after his head hit the floor during a tackle by Fiji back row Elia Canakaivata.

Initially Schmidt was optimistic he would be only be a short-term absentee, but now he must rethink his plans at fly-half ahead of Friday’s squad announcement for the Lions series.

Lolesio has started 12 of Schmidt’s 14 Tests in charge and the Kiwi will now have to turn to Ben Donaldson or Tom Lynagh to take over the playmaking duties, with veterans Bernard Foley or James O’Connor potentially being drafted in to provide depth in the position.