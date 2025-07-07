Malo Gusto backs Chelsea’s ‘mental strength’ in bid for Club World Cup glory

Malo Gusto has no doubt Chelsea have the mental strength to win the Club World Cup.

The London side take on Fluminense for a place in the final in New York on Tuesday.

Chelsea suffered a tough defeat to Flamengo in the group stage but have bounced back to reach the last four with hard-fought wins over Benfica and Palmeiras.

French defender Gusto said: “During this competition, our mental strength has been the most important thing.

“That’s why we are in the semi-final, because we’ve shown that on the pitch during all the games that we have had.

“We know the weather is tough, the pitch too, and all the teams are very good. There are many things are around the game and we have to deal with it.

“That’s why this competition is so hard to play and that’s why we are so happy to get this far.

“I think if we can overcome these hurdles we can do anything and that’s why we must believe in ourselves, give our best and see what goes after. We have a chance of the trophy and that’s what we must try to do.”

Moises Caicedo could be back in action in the semi-final (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Chelsea will have Moises Caicedo available again at the MetLife Stadium after suspension and will hope Reece James and Romeo Lavia can overcome knocks. Liam Delap and Levi Colwill are banned after collecting their second bookings of the tournament against Palmeiras.

Gusto forced the late winner in the 2-1 quarter-final triumph over Palmeiras when his cross took two deflections and found its way into the Brazilians’ net.

He said: “It’s important to do different things on the pitch. The coach asked me to do that and I tried to help the team as much as I can and I’m so happy to win through these games.”