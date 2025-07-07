I’m not a spy – Thiago Silva imparts Chelsea knowledge to Fluminense coaches

Thiago Silva has joked he is not a spy despite having first-hand knowledge of the Chelsea side he will face in the Club World Cup semi-finals with Fluminense.

The veteran former Brazil defender left Stamford Bridge last summer after a distinguished four-year spell that included winning the Champions League.

Yet while the 40-year-old returned to his homeland to round off his career, he retained close links with the Blues, primarily because his sons Iago and Isago remained in London as players at Chelsea’s academy.

He is also still close to a number of the first-team squad and has dropped in on training at Cobham on occasions over the past year.

That puts him in a unique position ahead of Tuesday’s encounter between his current club and his old one in New York but he has been coy about the potential significance of his knowledge.

Thiago said: “No, I’m not a spy. I don’t know (coach Enzo) Maresca that well, but I do know a lot of players there.

“I talk to them practically every week. Some of them are very close to me.

“The expectations are high and the anxiety is high about facing them in a World Club Cup semi-final, so I’m trying to help the coaching staff with some interesting details – but they are things that will stay between us.

Thiago Silva spoke fondly of his time at Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

“I was in London a little while ago to see my kids, so I went to training. Of course I can’t give too much away but we’ve prepared for this match. I think that’s the most important thing.

“But whoever is on the other side, I think Fluminense have a special crowd, a special aura. I hope that can work tomorrow too.”

Thiago is looking forward to what will be a special occasion but insists there will be no room for sentiment once the game at the MetLife Stadium gets under way.

Fluminense, who narrowly avoided relegation in Brazil last year, have been one of the surprise packages at the tournament and, after shock wins over Inter Milan and Al-Hilal, Thiago wants the run to continue.

He said: “I am grateful for everything I have been through. Chelsea were a very special team in my life. I won one of the biggest titles of my career there.

“I’m happy about this match. It’s going to be a special day for me, but it will be even more special if we win.

“I don’t think even the most hopeful fan could have imagined that we could be where we are today, in a Club World Cup semi-final, but we got here on merit, with hard work.

“We will try to be very focused for tomorrow’s game to try to advance to the final.”

Fluminense coach Renato Portaluppi has no doubt about the importance of Thiago.

“Thiago is a monster on the pitch,” he said. “He is a major World Cup player and has helped us a lot.

“He is essentially a coach on the pitch and he knows European football and Chelsea really well. His experience has been critical.”