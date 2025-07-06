Wimbledon line-calling technology fails on crucial point in Sonay Kartal match

Wimbledon’s new electronic line-calling system caused more controversy after malfunctioning during Sonay Kartal’s fourth-round clash with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Centre Court.

At a crucial moment in the first set, with Russian Pavlyuchenkova serving at 4-4 and advantage, she was convinced a Kartal backhand had landed long.

Umpire Nico Helwerth stopped the point to check whether the technology, which has controversially replaced line judges this year, had worked, informing the crowd after a delay that it had not.

With no evidence of whether the ball was in or out, Helwerth ordered the point to be replayed, and Pavlyuchenkova, who would have won the game had the shot been called out, went on to drop serve.

The 34-year-old reacted furiously at the change of ends, saying to Helwerth: “Because she is local, they can say whatever. You took the game away from me.”

A Wimbledon spokesman said: “Due to operator error the system was deactivated on the point in question. The chair umpire followed the established process.”

Britain’s leading duo Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu have both complained about the accuracy of the system this week.

After her defeat by Aryna Sabalenka on Friday, Raducanu said: “It’s kind of disappointing, the tournament here, that the calls can be so wrong.”

Wimbledon organisers have defended the technology, which is widely used on the tour.