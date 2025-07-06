Lando Norris wins his first British Grand Prix as Oscar Piastri pays the penalty

Lando Norris took advantage of Oscar Piastri’s penalty to win the British Grand Prix for the first time in his career.

During a wild, wet and chaotic race at Silverstone, Piastri was dealt a 10-second sanction by the stewards after he slammed on his brakes at 130mph ahead of a safety car restart.

Max Verstappen was forced to take evasive action with the stewards coming down hard on the Australian. It cost Piastri the win, with Norris crossing the line 6.8 seconds clear of his championship team-mate and McLaren rival.

Norris’ fourth victory of the season allows him to reduce the championship deficit from 15 points to eight with his second win in as many weekends – while Nico Hulkenberg landed his first podium in Formula One after 239 starts. Lewis Hamilton had to settle for fourth.

Verstappen spun from second and crossed the line in fifth following a late pass on Lance Stroll. George Russell started fourth but two premature changes to slick tyres destroyed his afternoon. He took the chequered flag in 10th.

Norris lapped up the adulation of the 160,000-strong Silverstone crowd, but he has Piastri to thank for enabling his first triumph on home turf.

Piastri had navigated the early chaos around him – with Liam Lawson and Gabriel Borteleto both crashing out in the slippery conditions – before the McLaren man nailed pole-sitter Verstappen into Stowe on lap seven to take the lead.

Piastri was flying, and was more than a second clear of Verstappen after only a handful of corners. Further joy for McLaren followed on lap 11 when Verstappen ran off the road at Copse and Norris was up to second place.

In came the leaders for a fresh set of intermediate tyres, but Norris lost out through a slow front-left tyre and Verstappen was back ahead.

With Verstappen and Norris duelling for second, Piastri was as many as 11 seconds clear when the safety car came out on lap 14 with the rain intensifying.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri was dealt a 10-second sanction by the stewards (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It pulled in four laps later, but it was required again almost immediately after rookie Isack Hadjar ran into the back of Kimi Antonelli and crashed out at Copse.

Piastri was controlling the field ahead of the re-start but on the Hangar Straight he slammed on the brakes and Verstappen, in the spray, had to dive to his right to avoid the Australian.

Verstappen, holding both hands up in disgust, was straight on the radio. “Whoa, mate, f***, he just suddenly slows down again.”

When the race restarted, Verstappen spun at Abbey and fell back to 10th, with Piastri now under investigation. The stewards hit him with a 10-second penalty and with Norris three seconds behind it was now the Englishman’s to lose.

Further back, and Hamilton was on the move. Heading into Sunday’s race he had finished on the podium at every British Grand Prix since 2014 and on lap 27 he was up to sixth as he slungshot his Ferrari clear of Russell’s Mercedes at Stowe.

On lap 29, he moved clear of Pierre Gasly for fifth, and then with 17 laps to go he was ahead of Lance Stroll for fourth. Suddenly, a podium looked on with Sauber’s Hulkenberg occupying third place.

Hamilton dived in for slick rubber on lap 42 but he ran off the track on his out lap costing him valuable time. When Hulkenberg stopped, Hamilton was eight seconds behind with as many laps to go but he could not lay a glove on the veteran 37-year-old German.

On lap 43, Piastri switched to dries, and served his punishment to allow Norris to come in on the following lap for his change to slick tyres and take the lead. Norris emerged from the pit lane in the lead and with a six-second advantage.

Piastri called on the McLaren pit wall to swap positions with Norris, and allow a straight fight to the flag. But McLaren rebuffed his desperate plea and an emotional Norris took the win.