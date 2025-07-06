England crash to India defeat with Jamie Smith shining brightest in bid for draw

England crashed to a 336-run defeat in the second Rothesay Test against India as they were unable to dig deep enough to steal a draw at Edgbaston.

For the first time in three years of the ‘Bazball’ era England accepted that a stalemate was the best they could hope for, attempting to frustrate the tourists on the final day rather than hunt an astronomical target of 608.

But a team who have made their name as thrill-seeking fourth-innings chasers were not built to produce a day-long rearguard and were bowled out for 271 with 27 overs still in front of them.

England’s Jamie Smith hits a boundary for six (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jamie Smith was their best performer in front of a heavily pro-India crowd, following up a career-best 184 not out in the first innings with 88 in the second, but even he was unable to knuckle down for the long haul.

He was caught on the boundary attempting to pull a third consecutive six, going down with a flourish rather than a fight.

England’s fate had been mostly sealed in the first session, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook both dismissed in the first half-hour to leave the hosts 83 for five and Ben Stokes lbw to the last ball before lunch.

Akash Deep took the plaudits with six for 99 to complete a 10-wicket match and India will be licking their lips at the prospect of pairing him with Jasprit Bumrah at Lord’s in next week’s third Test.

Heavy morning showers pushed the start back by an hour and 40 minutes, though rejigged session times meant only 10 of the scheduled 90 overs were lost.

That nudged England’s required run-rate up to 6.7 an over, effectively removing whatever sliver of optimism they had about embarking on a world record run chase.

India’s Akash Deep (right) celebrates after taking the final wicket (Martin Rickett/PA)

Instead, the game was all about India’s hunt for wickets. It did not take long for them to open their account, danger man Deep taking just seven balls.

Pope had watched his first over from the non-striker’s end but was removed at the first time of asking, failing to smother the bounce as he deflected it back into his stumps off his arm. He threw his head back in frustration, gone for 24 to follow his golden duck on day two.

Brook enjoyed considerably better fortunes in the first innings, making 158, but he was sent on his way in Deep’s next over as the pitch began to offer some serious assistance.

Targeting a sizeable crack just short of a good length, the seamer hit the jackpot as the ball jagged back dramatically and pinned a wrongfooted Brook on the inside of the knee. DRS upheld the umpire’s lbw decision as Brook limped away beaten and bruised.

Deep could easily have taken a third in a consistently menacing opening spell, Stokes just escaping a drag-on and Smith’s stumps somehow surviving two near misses in four balls.

The pair rallied for a workmanlike partnership worth 70, but India reaped the rewards of hustling one extra over before lunch. Ravindra Jadeja looked to be bowling the last over but dashed through it so quickly there was time for another. Washington Sundar used it to decisive effect, beat Stokes’ flat-bat defence and striking him clean in front for 33.

Batting looked increasingly treacherous as India used spin at both ends at the start of the afternoon session but attacking fields allowed Smith to score briskly on his way to another half-century.

He took 17 off a single over from Sundar, including two hearty blows for six and a guided edge for four, to hasten the return of the quick men. The switch proved costly for Chris Woakes, who was tempted into pulling Prasidh Krishna and skied a top-edge up in the air.

India prodded Smith’s ego by asking Deep to bowl bouncers at him and, while the first two sailed into the stands, he shovelled the third into Sundar’s hands.

Number 10 Josh Tongue was expertly caught by Mohammed Siraj and Brydon Carse thrashed 38 before skying Deep to India captain Shubman Gill, whose magnificent match haul of 430 runs paved the way for his side.