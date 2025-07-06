Aneurin Donald equals record for fastest Twenty20 half-century in Derbyshire win

Aneurin Donald equalled the Twenty20 record for the fastest half-century as he fired Derbyshire to victory over Yorkshire.

Donald reached 50 off just 13 balls as he equalled Marcus Trescothick’s feat, finishing with 85 as his side clinched a seven-wicket run.

Yorkshire had posted a competitive-looking target of 200 but Donald had different ideas.

He teed off and brought up his 50 in the fourth over. He went on to make 85 off 30 balls, hitting seven sixes and eight fours.

Nottinghamshire secured a nervy one-wicket win off the penultimate ball against Leicestershire.

Rishi Patel (51) and Sol Budinger (56) helped the Foxes to 188 for two in their 20 overs.

Nottinghamshire were steady in their reply with Joe Clarke hitting 50 before a flurry of wickets put them in danger until number 10 Dillon Pennington and number 11 Farham Ahmed saw them over the line with the 119th delivery.

Ned Leonard and Andy Gorvin did the damage for Glamorgan as they beat Kent by six wickets.

Leonard took four for 26 and Gorvin four for 17 as Kent were restricted to 118 for nine from their 20 overs.

The Welsh county made light work of their chase, knocking it off in the 12th over, with Kiran Carlson top-scoring on 34.