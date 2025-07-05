World number one Jannik Sinner’s serene progress continues at Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner continued to navigate a serene course through the choppy waters of Wimbledon with another straight-sets win.

Pedro Martinez was his latest victim, the Spanish world number 52 – who was carrying a shoulder injury – winning just five games in a 6-1 6-3 6-1 defeat on Centre Court.

While 19 seeds perished over the opening two rounds in the men’s draw, Sinner has looked unsinkable.

In reaching the fourth round, the 23-year-old Italian has dropped only 17 games from his three matches.

Even when Bjorn Borg won the title without dropping a set in 1976 he had conceded 27 games over the first three rounds, while Roger Federer – the only other man to achieve the feat, in 2017 – had lost 28.

The world number one is yet to have his serve broken and has faced just eight break points, four of which were repelled against Martinez.

Sinner, right, shakes hands with Pedro Martinez (Mike Egerton/PA)

He has spent only five hours and 23 minutes on court so far, which is six minutes less than his French Open final defeat by Carlos Alcaraz last month.

“Every time you enter a grand slam in the second week it’s special, and even more special at Wimbledon,” he said.

“We will try to keep pushing – but the first week could not have gone better.”