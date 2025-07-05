Wimbledon diary: Arthur Ashe remembered and Kasatkina’s earring causes problems

Wimbledon remembered trailblazer Arthur Ashe – 50 years on from his historic Centre Court triumph.

Ashe became the first black player to win the men’s singles title after beating fellow American Jimmy Connors 6–1 6–1 5–7 6–4 in the final on July 5, 1975.

It was his third and final grand slam success following victories at the 1968 US Open and 1970 Australian Open. He also captained the US Davis Cup team.

To celebrate the anniversary, Wimbledon have an installation in the International Tennis Centre tunnel and a new museum display about him.

Growing up, Ashe, who died aged 49 in 1993 after contracting AIDS from a blood transfusion during heart surgery in the early 1980s, had been refused permission to play tennis in his hometown of Richmond, Virginia because of his skin colour.

****

British and Irish sporting stars crammed into the Royal Box on day six.

World Cup final hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst, five-time Olympic rowing champion Sir Steve Redgrave and former cricket star Lord Botham were among the special guests.

Sir Geoff Hurst was among the many sporting stars in the Royal Box (Mike Egerton/PA)

They were joined on Centre Court by Olympic champions Dame Denise Lewis, Dame Kelly Holmes and Sir Jason and Dame Laura Kenny, in addition to a host of Paralympians, including 19-time gold medallist Dame Sarah Storey.

As is tradition on middle Saturday of the Championships, the host of famous faces from across the sporting spectrum were invited by All England Club chair Debbie Jevans.

****

Britain’s Jodie Burrage had a mixed day.

The 26-year-old was up early to watch boyfriend Ben White make his British and Irish Lions debut in a 26-10 win over New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney.

She then joined forces with Sonay Kartal in the women’s doubles, losing 6-3 6-1 to 11th seeds Beatriz Haddad Maia and Laura Siegemund.

****

Women’s 16th seed Daria Kasatkina endured a day to forget.

During a straight-sets exit at the hands of Liudmila Samsonova, which featured two rain delays, she lost a game after her earring become caught in her shirt.

****

Quote of the day

“It’s really not easy, part of you is telling yourself to just put a bunch of balls into the court and that’s all you have to do but she is an amazing player, injuries or no injuries.” – Emma Navarro on defeating defending women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova, who required medical treatment during the match.

Picture of the day

Day six of the Championships got off to a slow start, with wet weather causing a number of rain delays (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Stat of the day

Sunday’s weather forecast

Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning, with highs of 24C, according to the Met Office.