Trent Alexander-Arnold pays tribute to ‘amazing man’ Diogo Jota

Trent Alexander-Arnold has described his former Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota as “someone who lit up a room”.

Liverpool forward Jota died along with his brother, Andre Silva, following a car accident in Spain on Thursday.

Alexander-Arnold is currently at the Club World Cup in the United States with new side Real Madrid having left Anfield at the end of their title-winning 2024-25 season.

Speaking after Real’s quarter-final victory over Borussia Dortmund in New York on Saturday, Alexander-Arnold told DAZN: “Some things are bigger than the game.

“It has been difficult but it’s been very emotional, very heart-warming to see the footballing world uniting and come together to show their love and support to him and his family, and obviously his brother as well.

“So although it’s been difficult, it’s also been a nice showing out from everyone, all clubs, all people, uniting and showing love and support for what must be a mind-blowingly hard time for the family.

“I’ve been in and around him and his brother, his family, his amazing wife, his parents, his amazing three children.

Alexander-Arnold says the memory of his close friend Jota will live on (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’s truly, truly heartbreaking to wake up to news like that. It’s something that you would never, ever expect.

“He was a very close friend, someone who lit up a room when he was in it. I shared the dressing room (with him) for five years (and have) amazing memories on and off the pitch with him.

“It goes without saying he will never be forgotten by anyone. He will live long in all our memories for the amazing man and player he was.”