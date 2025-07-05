They are free to go – Enzo Maresca says unhappy players can leave Chelsea

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has told any player unhappy at the club they can leave.

It is proving a busy summer at Stamford Bridge with recent signings Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr now joined by Jamie Gittens, with Estevao Willian arriving before the new season.

The likes of Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix, Axel Disasi and Ben Chilwell, who are not with the squad at the Club World Cup, are among those who could move on.

Noni Madueke’s future at Chelsea has been the subject of speculation (John Walton/PA)

There has also been speculation about the futures of Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, who have been involved in the United States.

Maresca said: “My message to the players and to the club is that I want just players that are happy to be with us. The ones that are not happy, they are free to go.”

It is now vital Chelsea sell players to balance the books after they were punished by European governing body UEFA for breaches of financial regulations on Friday.

As well as a basic £26.7million fine – which could rise to £77.9million if certain conditions are not met – Chelsea will only be allowed to register newly-signed players for the Champions League if they end the transfer window with a “positive balance”.

Maresca, when asked after his side’s 2-1 Club World Cup quarter-final win over Palmeiras in Philadelphia, did not comment on the matter.

He said: “I already struggle to do my job. To be honest, there are things that I don’t pay attention to.

“I just pay attention to how to work day by day with the players. How can I improve them? How can I improve the team? And try to win as much as we can.”

Maresca was happier to discuss the performance of Pedro, who was brought on for his debut following his £60million move from Brighton as a second-half substitute.

His entrance was prompted by a stunning equaliser from Estevao, who shone on what proved his final outing for Palmeiras before his switch to London.

Joao Pedro made his Chelsea debut against Palmeiras (Chris Szagola/AP)

Pedro played a prominent part in Chelsea’s response before they eventually won with a late own goal.

Maresca said: “Even if he was on holiday he looks sharp, he looks good. We gave him some minutes. The reason why he’s here is because we like him and we are sure that he’s going to help us.”

The game was also watched by English winger Gittens, whose £55million move from Borussia Dortmund was confirmed on Saturday.

Maresca said: “Jamie was here, he was on the pitch. He will be with us probably one or two days more. Then he will go for a holiday and come back when we’re going to start the new season.”