Mirra Andreeva in a rush as 18-year-old reaches last 16 at Wimbledon

Teenage seventh seed Mirra Andreeva rushed into round four of Wimbledon with a straight-sets win over American world number 55 Hailey Baptiste.

With wet weather temporarily causing play to be suspended on the outer courts, the 18-year-old Russian cruised to a 6-1 6-3 victory under the Court One roof.

Aside from world number one Aryna Sabalenka, who overcame Britain’s Emma Raducanu on Friday evening, Andreeva is the highest seeded player remaining in the women’s draw following a series of upsets across week one of the tournament.

She will face either reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova or 10th seed Emma Navarro in the last eight.

Baptiste, who has Frances Tiafoe’s twin brother Franklin in her coaching team, failed to hold serve in game one en route to dropping the opening set in just 31 minutes.

The 23-year-old Wimbledon debutant offered more resistance in the second but, despite breaking back in game five and forcing five break points in game seven, Andreeva marched on.

Liudmila Samsonova joins compatriot Andreeva in the last 16 thanks to a rain-delayed victory over Daria Kasatkina.

Kasatkina, who switched allegiance from Russia to Australia earlier this year after publicly criticising her country’s LGBTQ+ laws and the war in Ukraine, trailed 6-2 2-0 when play was halted.

Samsonova, seeded 19th, returned to complete a 6-2 6-3 success in an hour and 16 minutes.