Manchester United sign teenage Paraguayan defender Diego Leon

Manchester United have signed Paraguay youth international Diego Leon.

The 18-year full-back becomes United’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

Leon joins from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno, where he played 33 games and scored four goals.

United said on their official website: “Leon reached the age of 18 in April and as an emerging talent will be supported by our first team and the academy while he settles into life in Manchester.

“Welcome to United, Diego.”