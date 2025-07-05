Liverpool squad bid emotional farewell to Diogo Jota at team-mate’s funeral

Liverpool’s squad were united in their grief as they said farewell to team-mate Diogo Jota at the forward’s funeral in Portugal.

A service for the 28-year-old father-of-three, who married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso almost a fortnight ago, and his brother Andre Silva was held at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar church in their home town of Gondomar, near Porto, following their deaths in a car crash on Thursday.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson each carried a floral tribute in the shape of a red shirt bearing the respective numbers of the two brothers.

Head coach Arne Slot and the majority of the squad were present, as were Michael Edwards – the man who signed Jota from Wolves in 2020 when he was sporting director and is now chief executive of football for owners Fenway Sports Group – current sporting director Richard Hughes and head of physiotherapy Lee Nobes, who would have spent many hours with the player during his injury lay-offs.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who was unable to attend his own father’s funeral due to Covid restrictions four years ago, is on international duty with Brazil and so could not be present but posted a poignant message on Instagram which read: “Usually, I post things that make sense, but today, nothing makes sense!

“Once again, an ocean separates me from ‘saying goodbye’ to someone I love! But I know that I am well represented by my club mates!

“To you, my friend Rute, just know that you will never walk alone, we will be with you as soon as possible!”

Many of Jota’s former team-mates also attended, including ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who on Friday laid flowers at the makeshift shrine outside Anfield, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, who signed in the same transfer window as Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabinho and former Wolves and Portugal team-mate Joao Moutinho.

Manchester City’s Portuguese duo Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, another international colleague, were also there, while his best friend Ruben Neves was a pallbearer, having flown in from Florida after playing for Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup on Friday night.

Jota’s former Wolves boss and now Nottingham Forest head coach, Nuno Espirito Santo, also attended.

“I can’t even imagine the pain of the family, of Rute, of the children, of the parents,” Silva told Portuguese broadcaster TVI.

“I must talk a little about Jota, who was a great friend to all of us. His career, although not the most important thing, speaks for itself.

“More important than that, as a person, the memories that remain. Jota will remain in our hearts forever. He will always be present at all breakfasts, lunches, dinners, national team gatherings, PlayStation or card games.

“It is a very tough episode for all of us, because we spent a lot of time together. The memories I have with him are fantastic. These happy memories will remain, he will be present in every victory.

“We were rivals and team-mates for many years. He became a great friend. He was present at my wedding. Unfortunately, I wasn’t at his, because I was at the Club World Cup. It is a family that will always be with us and that we will try to preserve.”

Jota’s former team-mates Jordan Henderson and James Miler were visibly emotional (PA)

Players from Penafiel, the team for whom Jota’s brother played, also attended.

A wake was held on Friday for the pair before the coffins were carried into church on Saturday morning followed by mourners, led by Jota’s wife and family.

After the service, which was broadcast to hundreds standing outside, they were taken to the cemetery next to the church for a private ceremony. A seventh-day mass will be held on Wednesday.

Jota’s national team manager Roberto Martinez, who was also in attendance, said: “They are really sad days, as you can imagine, but today we have shown we are a very large, but close family.

“It was essential for us that, (with) Andre Silva and Diogo Jota, we are together and we will always be together and their spirit will be with us forever.

“Thank you very much for your messages, for your support and everything that we have received (from) all over the world. It means a lot and today we are all one football family.”

Everton manager David Moyes and assistant Alan Irvine laid a floral tribute at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Reports in Portugal say Liverpool have committed to paying out the remainder of Jota’s two-year contract to his family.

Tributes continue to be left at Anfield, where Everton manager David Moyes and assistant Alan Irvine laid flowers on Saturday with the message: “With heartfelt sympathy, from David Moyes and everyone at Everton Football Club.”

Manchester City-supporting brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher paid their own tribute at Oasis’ comeback gig at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Friday night when, during the final bars of Live Forever, a picture of Jota was displayed to cheers and applause.