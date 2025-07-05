Former champion Elena Rybakina the latest big name dumped out of Wimbledon

Former champion Elena Rybakina was unable to weather the storm as she slipped out of Wimbledon following a rain-delayed defeat to 22-year-old Dane Clara Tauson.

The world number 11 was bidding to emulate her achievements of 2022 when she overcame Ons Jabeur in the final.

But, in a third-round contest featuring two suspensions due to wet weather, she lost 7-6 (6) 6-3 in two hours and 16 minutes on Court Two.

Clara Tauson celebrates victory over 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (Ben Whitley/PA)

Kazakh player Rybakina – the 11th seed – made 31 unenforced errors during the match, including sending a straightforward forehand long on match point.

Tauson’s reward for one of the biggest wins of her career is a last-16 meeting with either five-time grand slam champion Iga Swiatek or American Danielle Collins.

“It was amazing to play here today, even though it was a little rainy,” the world number 22 said in her on-court interview.

“I don’t know what to say. I think I played a really great match. Before this grass season, I had never won a match on grass, so I’m super happy with how I played today.

“Elena plays so hard, but I was there fighting for every single point so I think that was the key today.

“My coach, who is also my boyfriend (Kasper Elsvad), we’ve worked so hard the whole year and the end of last year. I’ve worked so hard towards this.”

Earlier, teenage seventh seed Mirra Andreeva rushed into round four with a straight-sets win over American world number 55 Hailey Baptiste.

With inclement conditions temporarily halting play on the outer courts, the 18-year-old Russian cruised to a 6-1 6-3 victory under the Court One roof.

Aside from world number one Aryna Sabalenka, who overcame Britain’s Emma Raducanu on Friday evening, Andreeva is the highest seeded player remaining in the women’s draw following a series of upsets across week one of the tournament.

She will face either reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova or 10th seed Emma Navarro in the last eight.

Baptiste, who has Frances Tiafoe’s twin brother Franklin in her coaching team, failed to hold serve in game one en route to dropping the opening set in just 31 minutes.

The 23-year-old Wimbledon debutant offered more resistance in the second but, despite breaking back in game five and forcing five break points in game seven, Andreeva marched on.

Liudmila Samsonova joins compatriot Andreeva in the second week after hitting a monster serve of 128 miles per hour in her 6-2 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina.

Samsonova’s effort was just short of the Wimbledon women’s record of 129mph – set by Venus Williams in 2008.

Kasatkina, who switched allegiance from Russia to Australia earlier this year after publicly criticising her country’s LGBTQ+ laws and the war in Ukraine, trailed 6-2 2-0 when play was temporarily halted by rain and could not mount a comeback.