England to face world record chase as India lead grows to 484 at Edgbaston

England will need to summon a world record chase for an unlikely win in the second Rothesay Test, with India’s lead swelling to a massive 484 on the fourth afternoon at Edgbaston.

Ben Stokes’ side have pledged to go after whatever target they are set rather than fight for a draw but will need to beat the biggest fourth-innings pursuit ever seen after India continued racking up the runs in Birmingham.

They moved to 304 for four at tea, Shubman Gill continuing his remarkable form in his first series as captain with his third century in four knocks this summer.

In following his first-innings 269 with an even 100 not out, Gill also became the highest-scoring Indian batter in a single Test.

Traditional cricketing logic would suggest India already have more than enough in the bank to push for the 10 wickets they need to level the series at 1-1, but their refusal to entertain a declaration and push towards 500 suggests England’s reputation as fearless chasers has spooked them.

They hunted down 378 for the loss of just three wickets at this ground in 2022 and finished five down pursuing 371 at Headingley last week.

With four full sessions to go, India appear unsure just how far they need to go to be safe.

Josh Tongue (centre) celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul (Martin Rickett/PA).

The tourists held all the cards as play began, already 244 in front with nine wickets in hand.

Brydon Carse did his best to undercut their position with a challenging initial spell, eventually getting a deserved scalp when Karun Nair’s booming drive clipped the edge and carried through to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

KL Rahul was a thorn in England’s side, making 55 before Josh Tongue speared one through his defences and sent middle stump tumbling.

By then the lead had already ticked past 300 and there was more to come as Rishabh Pant began a chaotic cameo.

He blasted 65 off 58 balls, with three sixes and eight fours, swinging with so much gusto he twice lost his grip and sent the bat flying into the outfield.

He got away with the first one, scurrying to collect his blade from square-leg, but was caught by Ben Duckett at deep mid-off when he let lost control a second time.

Zak Crawley missed an easy chance to cut his explosive stay on just 10, shelling a simple mid-off catch off Stokes’ bowling to cap and increasingly weary performance.

Zak Crawley missed a simple chance off the bowling of Ben Stokes (Martin Rickett/PA).

England had spent 151 overs in the field in the first innings and had racked up another 67 by tea, the miles bearing heavy in their legs.

India added 127 runs in the afternoon session, grinding England down rather than going for all-out aggression.

Gill was in complete control, breezing to three figures in 127 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja was unexpectedly pedestrian in reaching 25no from 68.