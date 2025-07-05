England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt to miss entire India T20 series due to injury

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the rest of their T20 series against India due to a left groin injury.

The all-rounder was ruled out of Friday’s clash with a groin injury that she sustained during the second match in Bristol and the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Saturday she will be unavailable for the remainder of the series.

England have already been dealt a major injury blow this summer with Heather Knight absent due to a hamstring injury, but Sciver-Brunt is expected to be available for selection ahead of the ODI series against India, which begins on July 16.

Tammy Beaumont stepped up to captain in her absence for the third T20 at the Oval on Friday, which England won with a last-ball five-run victory to keep the five-match series alive.

India lead the series 2-1 with games in Manchester and Birmingham left to play and the ECB confirmed that Beaumont will continue to lead England for the remainder of the T20s.

Maia Bouchier has been called up to replace Sciver-Brunt in the team, having not featured for England since their whitewash defeat by Australia in December.

Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the rest of the T20 series (Nigel French/PA)

“Tammy Beaumont will continue to captain in her absence, with Maia Bouchier replacing Sciver-Brunt in the squad. Sciver-Brunt is expected to be available for selection for the start of the Metro Bank ODI series.”