Portuguese player pays tribute to Diogo Jota during Wimbledon doubles match

Portuguese doubles player Francisco Cabral paid tribute to Diogo Jota by wearing a black ribbon on court at Wimbledon.

Cabral, the world number 40 in men’s doubles, was seen with the ribbon on his shirt sleeve during his second-round defeat on Friday, after the All England Club relaxed its strict all-white dress code to allow tributes to the Liverpool forward.

Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday while travelling to catch a ferry to the UK ahead of pre-season.

Cabral said he was driving to Wimbledon when he heard the news, describing the footballer as “an idol, such an icon, such a good person” in Portugal.

Francisco Cabral wore a black ribbon on his sleeve (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I just wish all the best for his family,” he added. “He’s very inspiring for me.”

Liverpool fan and British doubles player Neal Skupski had also brought a black armband for his match on Thursday but opted not to wear it.

The 25-year-old then found out about the death of his grandmother shortly after coming off court of his first-round win alongside fellow Briton Joe Salisbury.

Skupski suggested he may wear one later in the tournament, saying: “Maybe in the next couple of days.”