Naomi Osaka and Madison Keys knocked out of Wimbledon

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka came up short in her quest to reach round four of Wimbledon for the first time before Australian Open champion Madison Keys became the latest seeded casualty.

Former world number one Osaka – a two-time champion at both the US Open and Australian Open – surrendered a one-set lead to lose 3-6 6-4 6-4 to 2021 French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

American sixth seed Keys was then on the receiving end of a major shock in the next women’s match on Court Two, losing 6-3 6-3 to 37-year-old German Laura Siegemund.

Naomi Osaka bowed out of Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

The 30-year-old became the sixth top-10 player to be dumped out of the competition and did not speak to the media post-match due to illness.

Seeded trio Amanda Anisimova, Linda Noskova and Elise Mertens did progress on day five, in addition to Argentinian lucky loser Solana Sierra.

Unseeded Osaka – playing in the third round of the Championships for the first time in seven years – looked set to claim a small piece of personal history before failing to capitalise on two break points at 4-4 in set two.

She missed the 2021, 2022 and 2023 editions of the tournament due to mental health issues, injury and pregnancy respectively.

The 27-year-old Japanese player has struggled to make an impact at grand slams since the birth of her daughter Shai two years ago and was knocked out of the recent French Open in the first round by Paula Badosa.

“In Paris, I was very emotional,” she said. “Now I don’t feel anything, so I guess I’d prefer to feel nothing than everything.

“It’s not like I can really even be mad at myself. I was thinking about the break points that I had. She hit some really good serves. Then she hit a backhand. I can’t really do that much about it.

“Obviously I’m still going to beat myself up a little bit.

“I’m just going to be a negative human being today. I’m so sorry. I have nothing positive to say about myself, which is something I’m working on.”

Sierra – conqueror of Britain’s Katie Boulter in round two – continued her impressive Wimbledon debut by beating Cristina Bucsa 7-5 1-6 6-1 and will face Siegemund, who is 16 years her senior, next.

American 13th seed Anisimova defeated Hungary’s Dalma Galfi 6-3 5-7 6-3. Czech 20-year-old Noskova, seeded 30th, awaits her after she beat Kamilla Rakhimova 7-6 (6) 7-5.

Belgian 24th seed Mertens overcame two-time semi-finalist Elina Svitolina 6-1 7-6 (4).