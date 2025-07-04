Lions’ props roam the team hotel like ‘migrating bison’ – Pierre Schoeman

Pierre Schoeman has revealed the British and Irish Lions’ props are gelling so well that they have taken to roaming their team hotels together like “migrating bison”.

The Lions have taken six of the front rows to Australia and while they are competing hard for the four available places in the Test series that begins in Brisbane on July 19, they have still formed a tight bond off the field.

“We actually have a prop group that none of our other team members are allowed on. They don’t know about it, but our secret is out now,” Schoeman said.

“We are like bison, migrating together. We have a secret meeting every night. Finlay Bealham started it and now all the props have bought in.

“We stick together and have a tea after every training session and we get to meet each other’s families and ask deep questions. But it’s just for props in whatever hotel we live in.”

Within the prop contingent those that fill the number one jersey have gravitated towards each other, with Schoeman striking up a close relationship with fellow “gladiators” Ellis Genge and Andrew Porter.

“Looseheads all around the world are very similar. They are quite weird and unique people. Something isn’t right,” the South African-born Scotland prop said.

“We always say that playing rugby you must have a screw loose, but playing rugby as a loosehead prop…We like going to dark places – physically, mentally, spiritually.

“We’re different but similar. We are almost like a gladiator when all the gladiators come together. (Scrum coach) John Fogarty has the key for the cage to unlock the gladiators.

“We all associate with being loosehead props in the professional era with different backgrounds.

“It’s just nice knowing each other and we are learning from each other as well. You have to get along. You have to make it work. At this moment it is like a small mini unit and the engine has to go.

“It is the healthiest competition I’ve seen in my career. You learn from each other and you really use your super strengths. If someone else is better, you learn from them.

“You can clearly see we are all driving towards the same collective. Whatever your job is on the sailing yard, you have to do that otherwise you won’t get to the destination.”

Schoeman starts Saturday’s clash with New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney as the Lions continue a hectic schedule of four matches in 11 days leading into the first Test against the Wallabies.

“You have to be resilient, but as a Lion you put a smile on your face and there are no excuses. You have to deliver. Fans, travel, media, friends…anything goes,” he said.