Ben Shelton needs just 69 seconds to complete match halted on Thursday night

American Ben Shelton took just 69 seconds to complete his second-round match against Rinky Hijikata in a bizarre Wimbledon sideshow on Court Two.

Shelton, the 10th seed, was one game from victory on Thursday evening when umpire Nacho Forcadell called a halt to the match due to fading light at 9.29pm.

The pair returned on Friday afternoon and after going through the standard five-minute warm-up, Shelton began with an ace.

His next serve was wide, but Australian Hijikata’s return on the second serve was long.

The Court Two crowd were treated to three aces from Ben Shelton (Ben Whitley/PA)

Two more aces followed to wrap up a 6-2 7-5 6-4 win in just over a minute, around 18 hours after the match started.

“I thought it was a great match,” smiled the 22-year-old. “Thanks to everybody for staying late, and for coming back.

“I was hoping to hit a few groundstrokes, so I might have to go back to the practice courts.

“I missed one first serve, so some things to be upset about and improve for the next round.”

Shelton will face Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in the third round.