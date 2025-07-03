Wimbledon briefing: Day three recap and order of play for day of the Jacks

Emma Raducanu headlined a brilliant day for British tennis at Wimbledon that also saw wins for Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie plus an impressive Centre Court debut from Oliver Tarvet.

And Thursday promises more memorable moments for the Britons as Dan Evans enjoys a dream meeting with Novak Djokovic on Centre Court while Britain’s two Jacks – fourth seed Draper and debutant Pinnington Jones – have eyes on the third round.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Wednesday’s action and previews day four of the Championships.

Raducanu sets up Sabalenka clash

Emma Raducanu is ready for a crack at Aryna Sabalenka (Mike Egerton/PA)

Emma Raducanu set up a blockbuster clash against world number one Aryna Sabalenka by easing past 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 6-3.

The British number one said: “You want to play the best. You are going to have to play them at some point if you want to win one of these tournaments.

“Of course, Aryna is number one in the world. I know it’s going to be a massive challenge. I’m going to have to play some really good tennis.”

Her victory came after British number threes Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie both impressively reached the third round.

Tarvet gets Alcaraz’s seal of approval

Oliver Tarvet received the adulation of Centre Court and the respect of Carlos Alcaraz (Mike Egerton/PA)

Oliver Tarvet said he lived the “most special day of my life” in his straight-sets defeat to Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court.

The British qualifier, ranked 733 in the world, broke the two-time Wimbledon champion’s serve twice in an encouraging showing.

And he certainly impressed his opponent, who said on court “I just love his game”, before adding in his press conference: “If he keeps working hard, if he keeps practising hard and playing in a professional level, I think he can go far.”

Brit watch

Jack Draper faces a tricky second-round clash with former runner-up Marin Cilic.

The Croatian reached the final back in 2017, three years after winning the US Open, and has struggled with a knee problem in recent seasons, but he is now fit again and won the warm-up event in Nottingham.

Draper said: “Unbelievable career, amazing player. Anyone who wins a Challenger on the grass before coming here, they’re feeling good on the grass. So it’s going to be a really tough challenge. I’m ready for that.”

Dan Evans takes on seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the opening match on Centre Court, Jack Pinnington Jones faces Italian 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli, while fellow wild card Arthur Fery will complete his match against Luciano Darderi after bad light suspended play with the Italian two sets up.

Match of the day

Dan Evans is ready for a crack at Novak Djokovic on grass (John Walton/PA)

Dan Evans kicks off the action on Centre Court in some style – with a second career meeting with Novak Djokovic.

Evans, 35, won that previous meeting – on the clay at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters – so is putting an unbeaten record on the line against the 38-year-old seven-time Wimbledon champion.

“I think when they do the stats, it has to be over, like, three matches to have a 100 per cent record,” Evans said. “So we’ll say I have a decent record!

“This is his best surface. It’s going to be a tough match. But when I play the top guys, I don’t change much about myself. It’s not about them, it’s about me. We’re both competing for the same goal.”

Order of play

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

Dan Evans v Novak Djokovic (6)

Iga Swiatek (8) v Caty McNally

Jannik Sinner (1) v Aleksandar Vukic

Court One (from 1pm)

Mirra Andreeva (7) v Lucia Bronzetti

Elena Rybakina (11) v Maria Sakkari

Jack Draper (4) v Marin Cilic

Weather

Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 26C, according to the Met Office.