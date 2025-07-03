Novak Djokovic: Margaritas on the beach with Federer and Nadal can wait

Novak Djokovic says he is not ready to lie on the beach sipping margaritas with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal just yet.

And the 38-year-old proved he is a major contender at this year’s Wimbledon with a near-flawless performance against Britain’s Dan Evans.

Seven-time champion Djokovic dismantled Evans 6-3 6-2 6-0 to rack up his 99th match win in SW19 and send a message to title favourites Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic, left, beat Evans in less than two hours (John Walton/PA)

Federer and Nadal’s retirements left Djokovic as the last of the ‘big three’ still standing, but while he believes he has a shot at winning a record 25th grand slam title the Serbian will not be joining them on a sun lounger any time soon.

“I don’t pause to reflect, to be honest. I don’t have time,” he said.

“I would like to. But I think that’s going to come probably when I set the racket aside and then sip margaritas on the beach with Federer and Nadal and just reflect on our rivalry and everything.

“If I play like today, I feel like I have a very good chance against anybody, really, on the Centre Court of Wimbledon, a place where I maybe feel the most comfortable on any court.

“I felt great physically, mentally sharp. Game-wise, I’m playing as well as I can, really, on grass. So hopefully I can keep it up. My aspirations and objectives are very high – to go all the way.”

If this was to be a final Centre Court outing for 35-year-old Evans, then there was to be no fairytale ending.

“Bottom line is I may never get another chance. Yeah, I thought about that on the court,” he said.

(L-R) Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were rivals for almost two decades (John Walton/PA)

“I wanted to win the match. I believed I could win the match. I felt confident going into the match.

“It’s just such a hard task, and that’s it. Of course, it’s disappointing, but I’ll look back with a proud happiness. Yeah, it was a hell of an occasion.”

Having dropped outside the world’s top 150, Evans has spent the early part of the year traipsing around the Challenger circuit.

But he has enjoyed an encouraging grass-court season with wins over top-20 stars Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe.

“I think I’ve got a decent shot against the sort of tier below the top, top guys,” he added.

Evans bids farewell to Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

“I think I’ve still got some tennis in me, which was what I was looking for. It’s been positive.”

Pressed on whether this could have been his last Wimbledon, Evans said: “I’ll see what this year brings. There will definitely be some sort of chat at the end of the year, of what I want to do, not with life.

“If I’m able to do it – it’s not getting any easier, that’s for sure. Waking up after playing matches is hard now.

“I’m not saying I can’t walk when I wake up. Yeah, muscles hurt, etc. It’s just not as easy as it used to be – without sounding Andy Murray-esque dramatic. I can wake up, but it’s just not as easy.”